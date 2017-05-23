WATCH: These Dogs and Cats Found Your Fidget Spinner (And You Might Not Get It Back)

Kids can’t get their paws on these things fast enough — and now neither can pets!

Cats and dogs everywhere have gone all in on the craze that has stores across the country selling out of the spinning toys.

Most felines are fidgeting just as you might expect, with a curiosity that’s usually reserved for string or catnip. With the exception of one kitty below, who found the spinner to be the precursor to a nap.

Dogs have also found a friend in the fidget — with one pup watching the thing spin on his nose (clearly, he knows its calming power).

So, if yours suddenly goes missing, ask your furry roommate if he’s taken it for a spin.

Even my cat #Oliver likes this thing lol.. #figitspinner 22 and going strong #catgram #catsofinstagram #tuxedocat A post shared by Lizzie Livett-Buchanan (@madd_tea_party_boutique) on May 20, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

Trigger got them skills with a figit spinner 😂😎 #skills #figitspinner #greatness #bestaround #myboy #viral #germanshepherd #mybuddy A post shared by Chris Lay (@covert_saintt) on May 22, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

How cute. Our cats with Shays figit spinner. #cutecats#figitspinner A post shared by Jenny M (@jastcreations) on May 22, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

#figitspinner #catsofinstagram #instacat A post shared by Simon (@simonsaysmewow) on May 21, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Inca Vs #figitSpinner #KittyNotAmused #catsofinstagram A post shared by Inca And Stanley (@incaandstanley) on May 23, 2017 at 3:43am PDT

#cat #proudcatmom #figitspinner #spinners #spinner #relaxed #relaxing #catmom #socute A post shared by Laura K (@laurakramr) on May 22, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

Lol I think he likes our new toy😻 #mimzy #cat #figitspinner #bekindtoanimals #kindnessismagic #foreverhome #catsofinstagram A post shared by Green Acres (@green_acres2017) on May 21, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

Relieving #kitty stress with my new #fidgetspinner . #catstagram #cats #ilovemycat #catsofinstagram #catoftheday A post shared by Orca Kitty (@orcakitty) on May 23, 2017 at 6:09am PDT