WATCH: These Dogs and Cats Found Your Fidget Spinner (And You Might Not Get It Back)

Kids can’t get their paws on these things fast enough — and now neither can pets!
Cats and dogs everywhere have gone all in on the craze that has stores across the country selling out of the spinning toys.
Most felines are fidgeting just as you might expect, with a curiosity that’s usually reserved for string or catnip. With the exception of one kitty below, who found the spinner to be the precursor to a nap.
Dogs have also found a friend in the fidget — with one pup watching the thing spin on his nose (clearly, he knows its calming power).
So, if yours suddenly goes missing, ask your furry roommate if he’s taken it for a spin.
