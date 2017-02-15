WATCH: These Courting Flamingo Dance Moves Will Help Your Dating Game … Maybe

Andean Flamingos dance to their own beat, and that beat is the instinctual pressure to mate.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive peek at the BBC America premiere of Planet Earth II, viewers are treated to the bird’s mass mating ritual. Each breeding season, Andean Flamingos, who live at lakes 13,000 feet above sea level, take to the water in large groups to show off their Night at the Roxbury-esque, head-turning moves.

As Sir. David Attenborough narrates in the clip, “Whilst the exact rules of the dance remain a mystery to us, it somehow helps them select a mate.”

The bright pink birds get so wrapped up in these feathered flash mobs, they don’t even stop their feet to eat, opting to work food into their routines. That’s dedication, folks.

It takes a month of near non-stop grooving for all the flamingos to find their special someone, after which we hope they take a well-deserved break.

To learn more about the Andean Flamingo and other amazing animals tune in to BBC AMERICA’s Planet Earth II, which premieres Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9/8c.