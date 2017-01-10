It’s a parody that is far over due, we are happy to present you with: The Mighty Morphin Meower Rangers!

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at this new online series, which follows five strong and sassy felines as they juggle normal kitty life and fight dastardly threats to animal kind.

Like their human predecessors these furry rangers morph into powerful robot-esque evil fighters with special abilities that help them defend their fluffy friends. Unlike the Power Rangers, these heroes also have a deep penchant for napping on the job.

Take a look at these mighty meowers gearing up for a day of doing good, and stay tuned for even more of this Power Rangers parody.