WATCH: The Moment a Cancer-Stricken Dog Stolen from Her Home Years Ago Reunites with Her Devoted Family

After being carelessly torn apart two years ago, the di Bartolo family is full once again.

In May 2015, Cali the Rhodesian ridgeback was stolen from the backyard of her Long Island, New York home, leaving behind a heartbroken family. Now, the di Bartolos’ hearts are full once more.

Last week, PEOPLE reported that Cali had been found by a Good Samaritan who noticed her walking alone at a New Jersey Turnpike rest stop, bleeding, emaciated and in desperate need of medical care. She was then taken to Broken Promises Sanctuary, a non-profit that helps and houses abused and unwanted animals, where vets discovered she had terminal nasal cancer and a family that was looking for her. Doctors at the organization called the di Bartolos and let them know that their beloved pet was alive and ready to come home, but she only had roughly 18 months to live.

“I told [the sanctuary], even if it’s for one hour, a day, 10 years, whatever it is, I want my dog back,” Brittney di Bartolo told WABC about her reaction to the news.

And the family is sticking to their word. On Sunday, they finally reunited with the member they have been desperately missing for two years. The video above shows the moment Cali steps out of her vet’s mobile office and back into the arms of the people who love her the most.

In the clip, the formerly missing pup seems to recognize her family immediately, even after her long absence, and all of the di Bartolos are quick to respond to the magical moment with tears and hugs.

Complete once more, the di Bartolos are now living in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Cali is fully enjoying the time she has left.