Otters could teach us all a thing or two about dealing with snow.

There’s no need to freak out when the white stuff falls, just enjoy it … dig in it … bathe in it … embrace it!

The otters in the video here, from Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, made the most of the unexpected lake effect snow showers earlier this week and had a ball playing in it.

Really, people, take it from these guys — it’s snow biggie!