WATCH: Shelter Dog Meets 2nd Grade Students Who Raised Money for His Surgery

Today’s #TearsOnTuesday are brought to you by a classroom full of students with huge hearts.

The 2nd graders from Shawnee Heights Elementary School in Topeka, Kansas, who emptied their piggy banks last month to help a shelter pup named Ryker, got to meet the dog for the first time in their classroom on Friday, an NBC affiliate reported, and it was nothing short of paw-some.

The 3-legged pooch — injured after apparently being hit by a car — was greeted with cheers from the students in Trisha Sharp’s classroom, who collected $450 in just one day for the homeless Australian shepherd, currently being cared for by the Helping Hands Humane Society (a Facebook post said an adoption committee was evaluating adoption applications for the dog).

WTHR 13 news, who was there for the first meeting, said Ryker gave each student a personalized thank you card emblazoned with an actual paw print. Like we said, paw-some.