WATCH: Shelter Dog Gets New Set of Wheels Built by Shelter Staffers

A pair of creative shelter staffers worked a miracle for Angel.

The 2-year-old German shepherd, who was found paralyzed and abandoned in the desert, is getting around better than ever thanks to a wheelchair built by two members of the Arizona Humane Society‘s animal care team.

When he was first discovered near Arizona’s Canyon Lake, Angel was dragging his back legs behind him, says a post on the shelter’s website. An exam would determine that the dog was paralyzed from the waist down.

Since wheelchairs for dogs can be costly, animal care workers Faye Daniel and McCall Kotsur resolved to make one of their own.

“Dog wheelchairs can cost hundreds of dollars,” Daniel, an animal care specialist, told PEOPLE in an email. “McCall and I did some research online and found an innovative and affordable way to make a dog wheelchair using PVC pipe and harnesses. It was easy to assemble and very lightweight.”

The dog tried the wheelchair out on Thursday, and as you can see from this video of the test drive, Angel is totally good to go.

“It was $25 well spent,” Daniel adds, “and while it may not be anything fancy, it gives Angel mobility. That’s the goal we wanted to accomplish.”

Now that the pup is more mobile, he’s really ready for his future forever home. The shelter says the dog’s adoption fee has been waived.

For more information on how to adopt him, call 602-997-7585, ext. 2156.