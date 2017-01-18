WATCH: Senior Home Adopts Dog After Owner Passes Away

If home is where your heart is, Izzy definitely belongs with the residents at Brookdale Kingston assisted living community in Kingston, Tennessee.

The 10-year-old pup moved there last fall with her owner and quickly charmed the staff and residents, according to Local 8 news, who reported the heartwarming story.

“His apartment was two doors down from my office and Izzy would frequently come to see me,” Lesa Fuller, Brookdale Kingston’s sales and marketing manager, told the station.

The sweet dog was in limbo when her owner passed away — but not for long. When family members were unable to take Izzy, the senior living community made the decision to keep her. She’s now the “official welcome greeter” there and so much more.

“We realized her home was here with us and so she has stayed,” Fuller said. “She is part of the family here now. The residents always want to know where Izzy is and what she’s doing. There’s never a shortage of people to pet her.”

The dog attends parties, socials and other gatherings, Local 8 reports, prompting smiles along the way.

“Even my Mom who does not like animals has said how well behaved she is,” wrote Gail Abner Baldwin on Brookdale Kingston’s Facebook page. “Welcome home Izzy, we know you will give unconditional love to our family members.”