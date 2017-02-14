WATCH: Puppies Rescued from Garbage Dump Celebrate Galentine’s Day with Adorable Spa Day

Girls just want to have fun and fresh nails.

A litter of female puppies got both thanks to the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California. Two weeks ago, rescuers discovered 19 puppies from four to five different litters living in the East Los Angeles dump. The offspring of neglected junkyard dogs, the pups were sadly treated like the trash that surrounded them.

Outraged that these sweet, little 4-to-6-week-old dogs were being deprived the chance to lead a life full of love, food and clean fur, a rescue group pulled the puppies from the dump and brought them to Helen Woodward Animal Center. There, the dump dogs were renamed the Sweetheart puppies in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Out of the trash and into the loving arms of shelter workers, these puppies have now had over two weeks of TLC, including vet visits, grooming sessions and foster home field trips. Now, they are ready to be adopted into their forever homes.

But before they officially start looking for love, the pups wanted one more chance to primp. On Galentine’s Day, the Feb. 13 holiday dedicated to celebrating all the special lady friends in your life, all the female Sweetheart puppies hit the spa to get rub-a-dub-dub-ready for their prospective pet parents.

After a day of baths, manicures, massages and more, these stunning mutts are ready to steal your heart.

If you would like to adopt one of these rescues, please contact the Adoptions Department at: 858-756-4117 ext. 1, visit www.animalcenter.org or stop by at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.