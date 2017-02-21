WATCH: Pooch Honks Car’s Horn for Attention

If you’re gonna eat fresh, it had better be fast!

That has to be the logic of this impatient dog, who was briefly left in the car while his person snagged a sandwich at Subway.

According to NBC 4 in Columbus, who reported the story, this was the scene witnessed by Tim and Yvonne Blankenship at lunch in Grove City, Ohio, recently, when the pup’s owner left him in the car for a few minutes.

Watch as the pup, named Diamond, barks and holds down the horn with her paws.

Just call it a common case of pooch impatience … or a last ditch effort to place an order.

Reminder: It can be dangerous to leave pets unattended in cars, especially in hot weather. Keep your dogs supervised for safety.

