WATCH: Play a Game of Hockey Fetch with Your Dog While There Is Still Snow

When the dog wants to play catch with the puck on the ice at Verizon Center, you play catch with the dog on the ice at Verizon Center. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/UWMZ75TVmE — CSN Capitals (@CSNCapitals) March 26, 2017

Much like their arch nemesis, the postman, dogs will trudge through all sorts of conditions to complete a task, even if that task is just completing a round of fetch.

The pup in this video proved that ice is no match for a dog’s deep enthusiasm for picking things up and bringing them back.

The golden retriever in this clip was treated to some time on the center ice of Washington, D.C.’s Verizon Center on Saturday, before the game between the Capitals and the Coyotes began.

A D.C. police officer was the lucky human on the other side of this game, where the classic stick was replaced with a regulation hockey puck.

The dog’s agility on the ice sans skates has definitely caught the interest of a few NHL talent scouts, who all agree the furry player is a very good boy.