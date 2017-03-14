WATCH: Pianist’s Cat Thinks His Music Is Just Purr-fect

Here’s a Keyboard Cat that doesn’t mess around with music.

A musician named Sarper Duman plays ditties while a kitty lounges upon his keys — and videos of the purr-fect performances are receiving upwards of 37,000 views on Instagram.

Müzik sevdalısı, dünya tatlısı evladım benim 😊😺🎹♩ A post shared by Sarper Duman (@sarperduman) on Mar 7, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

Duman, who hails from Istanbul, seems to own a small army of cats, but there’s one tabby in particular that loves sitting front and center as the pianist plays his songs.

"Baba kucağı için sıraya giren evlatlar" isimli kare 😊📷 A post shared by Sarper Duman (@sarperduman) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:39am PST

The cat nuzzles and dozes off, genuinely seeming to enjoy the beautiful music Duman (who has over 31,000 Instagram followers) creates on those keys.

Bugünkü kedi konçertomuza, arkadan bir de "iştahla yaş mama yeme efekti eklendi 😊😊 A post shared by Sarper Duman (@sarperduman) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

In another clip, the same kitty is so happy with what he’s hearing that he bangs on the keyboard while thanking his owner with head bumps.

Bakışlarını sevdiğimmm 😊😊🎹 A post shared by Sarper Duman (@sarperduman) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

Piano ballads, it seems, aren’t the only thing Duman’s cats are jamming on right now.

The musician poses in an Instagram with one cat, who appears to have no eyes, and remarks on their other favorite pastime.

“With Veysel daily, we take air, listen to birds,” reads a translation of the photo’s caption.

