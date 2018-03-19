One of our animal ancestors was caught doing its best human impersonation.

Louis, a Western lowland gorilla living at the Philadelphia Zoo, was captured on camera casually strutting around his exhibit on two legs carrying handfuls of tomatoes.

According to the zoo’s Director of Communications, Dana Lombardo, Louis can be found on two legs (bipedal) rather often.

She told PEOPLE via email that, “Louis just hates when his food gets muddy,” so to prevent dirty snacks, he walks around on two legs.

“It is rare to see gorillas walking on two feet (bipedally), particularly the distance that Louis does, however Louis often exhibits this behavior,” she added.

Louis is 18 years old and tips the scale at 475 pounds. When he is sauntering around on two legs, the silverback is close to 6 feet tall.

Though making sure his snacks stay clean takes up a portion of his time, Louis, who has been at the zoo since 2004, also enjoys foraging for sunflower seeds and napping in his hammock.