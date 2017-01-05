WATCH: PEOPLE Pet Vet Evan Antin Solves the Case of the Unhappy Tortoise

Belly aches happen to us all, and animals are no different.

Recently, PEOPLE Pet Vet Evan Antin was faced with a tortoise who didn’t want to eat and kept trying to run away from his owners.

It turns out that Mustardface (real name) was snacking on sand and gravel, a perfect recipe for tummy trouble.

The big question for Dr. Antin was whether or not he should let the middle-aged tortoise, who is 40 years old, go into hibernation with the extra stuff in his stomach or not.

After an X-ray, our vet decided that Mustardface was showing improving and that it would be safe for him to take a long nap. Because, what feels better than a good night’s sleep?

While Mustardface’s unhealthy snack didn’t lead to severe medical problems, you should always take your pet to the vet if you see it eat something strange, or suspect that it has consumed something dangerous.