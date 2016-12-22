WATCH: PEOPLE Pet Vet Evan Antin Extracts a Toothpick from a Pet Iguana

It’s a common holiday party staple that everyone should be a little wary of right now: toothpicks.

Somehow an iguana — who was likely not on the Christmas party circuit — swallowed a toothpick whole while trying to eat a blueberry, and PEOPLE’s Pet Vet, Dr. Evan Antin, was charged with getting it out.

Iggy the iguana required emergency surgery (if you’re squeamish, this look inside Iggy might not be for you!) because the toothpick “puts this guy at severe risk of perforating the gastrointestinal tract and potentially other organs,” Antin tells PEOPLE.

Watch as he uses a camera to determine where the toothpick is, gets it out, and helps Iggy wake up afterward from the procedure with a little foot and tail pinching.

For more tips from Dr. Antin on what your pet should or shouldn’t eat, click here.