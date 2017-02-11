WATCH: Orphaned Rhino and Cat Are Buddies at South African Orphanage

A baby rhino who lost her mother to poachers at just 4 months old has become chums with a friendly feline.

The young orphan named Nandi has a unique friendship with a cat named Mewie, according to FOX 13 News, which reported the story. Both reside at the The Rhino Orphanage in the Limpopo Province of South Africa and there’s an adorable video of the pair hanging out.

Nandi is feeling better following a surgery to repair damage to her intestines, a video obtained by the station says.

A picture of Nandi and Mewie lounging on blankets within inches of each other appears on the orphanage’s Facebook page.

“Nandi, Jamie and Mewie enjoying the new mattresses!” says the caption.

Despite her difficult start in life, friendship seems to come quite easily for Nandi. Another Facebook video shows her playing with another young rhino named Neni.