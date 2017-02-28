WATCH: Not Even the Sea Is Safe From Bold, Hungry Raccoons

Raccoons are fearless, they are also surprisingly good swimmers.

Combine those two traits together and your snacks aren’t even safe at sea. This is a fact one paddle boarder found out while taking a break near the shore of a North American river.

The boarder’s encounter with the masked mischief maker started off innocently enough, with the athlete eyeing the swimming raccoon in astonishment. But then, the animal turned his paddling paws toward the human’s bag of snacks, and what started as a viewing party quickly turned into a tug of war.

After a small scuffle and a gentle bonk on the head, the raccoon retreated empty-handed. Don’t worry little guy, there are plenty of trash cans out there that won’t put up a fight.