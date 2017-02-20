WATCH: NatGeo WILD's 'Big Cat' Expert Boone Smith Introduces Us to His Cheetah Cub Friends

Prepare for a cuteness overload.

NatGeo WILD’s Boone Smith stopped by the PEOPLE Now studio recently with some visitors: two tiny cheetah cubs, Mishi and Po.

“These guys are some of our animal ambassadors,” Smith explains. “Once in a while we have opportunities where we do have endangered species that can be in captivity for different reasons — could be for genetics, could be for safety, could be rescues.”

“We want people to recognize the plight of many of our big cats around the world,” Smith adds. “And the time to do something about that is now.”

Be sure to check out Big Cat Week on NatGeo WILD for more footage of cheetahs and other plus-sized felines.