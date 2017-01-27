WATCH: 'Moving of the Animals Parade' Takes Animals to New Shelter

Goodbye old, hello new!

That’s exactly what cats, dogs, snakes and more from the Animal Rescue League/Western PA Humane Society were feeling this week when they paraded down Hamilton Avenue in Pittsburgh en route to their new home, a brand spanking new shelter that’s twice the size of the old one and has countless new amenities (refreshments at the new café, anyone?).

According to a release from the shelter, the new facility was designed by Colorado-based Animal Arts, an architectural firm that uses companion animal research to design shelters that promote overall animal wellness and socialization.

That means the new building has lots of fancy new features, like three separate entrances and lobbies to reduce the spread of diseases, plus state of the art HVAC systems to reduce the spread of infections and kennel cough. There’s also 20 real-life dog rooms, so pups can get acclimated to life in a home. There are 11 cat colony rooms and 11 outdoor off-leash dog runs (where fetch will no doubt be happening, always!).

So, how do the animals like their new digs? There were definitely a few naps-in-progress after they moved in, which is always a sign of contentment.

The new facility — which was a 15 million dollar project — opened its doors to the public on Jan. 24.