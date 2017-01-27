WATCH: Monkey Decides She’s the Mom to Stray Puppy

A stray puppy finally knows the feeling of a mother’s love.

According to RT, a maternal macaque monkey in India recently found a pup roaming the streets and chose to take the baby into her care.

But this wasn’t a temporary babysitting gig for the monkey, she is now acting as the dog’s full-time mom.

The pair are often spotted in the streets, with the monkey carrying the little canine under her arm and protecting the pup from harm.

Unusual and adorable, the odd couple has garnered quite a bit of attention. Villagers now follow around the duo and make sure they have enough food and care to stay healthy.