Celeb Pets

WATCH: Michelle Obama Takes Sunny and Bo for One Last Walk Through the White House

By @kbendernyc

Updated

Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House. 🙋🏽🐶🐶🇺🇸

First Lady Michelle Obama posted an Instagram video saying goodbye to the home she has known for the past 8 years.

But she didn’t walk the halls of the White House alone, she had a few furry friends to guide her.

In the clip, presidential dogs Sunny and Bo are shown flanking their mom, as the trio roam the rooms of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. one last time.

“Taking it in on one last walk through the People’s House,” the First Lady wrote along with the Instagram video. 

While the Obamas’ new home looks beautiful, Sunny and Bo won’t experience a dog house quite like this again.

