Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House. 🙋🏽🐶🐶🇺🇸 A video posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:55am PST

First Lady Michelle Obama posted an Instagram video saying goodbye to the home she has known for the past 8 years.

But she didn’t walk the halls of the White House alone, she had a few furry friends to guide her.

In the clip, presidential dogs Sunny and Bo are shown flanking their mom, as the trio roam the rooms of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. one last time.

“Taking it in on one last walk through the People’s House,” the First Lady wrote along with the Instagram video.

While the Obamas’ new home looks beautiful, Sunny and Bo won’t experience a dog house quite like this again.