WATCH: Man Takes His Cat Sledding, Cats Everywhere Hide Under the Bed

A very small percentage of cats have a can-do attitude.

Two kitties named Weston and Ellinore are shaking up everything we know about cats by doing things typical cats wouldn’t even consider — like climbing, running, hitching rides in backpacks and sledding in the snow, as Weston here so eloquently illustrates in this YouTube video.

“Dad, Mom, and I went sledding the other day. I love the cold air through my fur!” the cat says in a caption on his @WestonAndEllinore Instagram page.

In the video, the cat’s owner acts like he’s riding the frozen wave with a college buddy, not a feline, who is perched on his shoulders.

“Let’s hope we don’t wipe out, buddy,” he yells to the cat. “Hang on, man!”

Weston really does seem comfortable with the fast n’ frosty scenario. “My cat, Weston enjoys hitting the sledding run when it snows,” the YouTube caption says.

While the cats, who hail from the Pacific Northwest, may seem like super cats, they still like catching sun in a window or snagging a nap on a jacket whenever they can. To see more of these two outdoorsy felines in their element, follow them on Instagram.