WATCH: Man and Dog Reunite After Hiking Accident

Warren Muldoon will likely never forget that moment he had to leave Dakota on a ledge.

The hiker was hypothermic and injured on Feb. 1 — he had a broken leg, five broken ribs and a punctured lung — when he was rescued by a helicopter and had to leave the dog behind, according to the Daily Bulletin, who reported the story.

“I could see Dakota just standing there looking at me,” Muldoon said of the pup who was unreachable near a waterfall, 30 feet above him. “It just broke my heart to leave her.”

Luckily that’s just half of the story that makes their reunion, that was captured on video by the Bulletin, so moving.

The 3-year-old German shepherd belonged to Muldoon’s son James, who died in August following a motorcycle accident.

“I truly don’t know how I’d live the rest of my life if she died up there,” Muldoon told the newspaper. Thankfully, he doesn’t have to spend another moment thinking about that.

An excited Dakota — who was rescued later from the mountainside by a team — makes a b-line for her hiking buddy in a wheelchair and takes the time to lick her master’s wound.

Man’s best friend? Definitely.