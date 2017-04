Look both ways, babies!

That’s the wisdom we imagine this mama bear was bestowing upon her little ones as they crossed the road in Plainville, Connecticut, this week.

Watch as the cautious mother stands in the middle of the roadway, almost like a crossing guard, guiding the cubs to the other side (thankfully, there wasn’t any road traffic to speak of).

The four tiny cubs following the leader into the woods is the path to the weekend that we all needed today — it’s so bear-y refreshing!