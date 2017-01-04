WATCH: Life Changing Surgery Helps Paralyzed Cat Walk Again

Gray has got his legs back!

The California feline is walking again after a rare spinal cord infection left him paralyzed from the waist down.

The rapid recovery happened thanks to the sheer determination of his owner and the veterinary care he received at UC Davis Veterinary Hospital, according to CBS 13, who reported the story.

It all started three months ago when the cat’s owner, Jack Hill, noticed Gray was struggling to walk on his hind legs, and within a few days, he was rendered completely immobile.

Hill took the cat to UC Davis where he was diagnosed with an infection of his spinal cord and surrounding vertebrae, CBS 13 reports. Although vets told Hill the cat may never walk again, he wanted to move forward with any possible treatment.

The story says vets staved off the infection by surgically removing part of the vertebrae, which in turn took pressure off the spinal cord and got Gray moving again.

“He’s a bullet, that’s the best way to describe him,” Hill told CBS 13 of the cat who took five weeks to recover from the operation. “He chases my older cat around. If you didn’t know he has a limitation, you would not know there was any problems.”