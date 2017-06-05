WATCH: Kaley Cuoco Serenades Horse Poker Face with His Namesake Lady Gaga Song

Poker Face covers Lady Gaga's Poker Face. Album TBD IPhone Video operator @claudcraig music coordinator @memomoreno2643 choreography @peteyleo extra dancer kaley Cuoco ….. nailed it A post shared by @normancook on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Animal lover Kaley Cuoco isn’t afraid to let loose around her furry best friends.

A little over a week after rescuing a dwarf mini horse and style icon named Shmooshy, the Big Bang Theory actress decided to get in some quality time with one of her larger equines, Poker Face.

The stunning horse joined the Cuoco clan in April of last year, along with another horse named Bella. While Cuoco loves taking Poker Face out for rides, she also enjoys having fun with her pet out of the saddle too, as you can tell from her recent Instagram lip sync session.

In a video post shared by the star, Cuoco is shown passionately mouthing the words of her horse’s namesake Lady Gaga song, complete with rein choreography.

Like all kids, Poker Face the horse was probably a little embarrassed by his mom’s attempt at song and dance, but he didn’t show it.

Poker Face truly has a poker face that would make Gaga (and card sharks) proud.