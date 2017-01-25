WATCH: It's a Team Effort Freeing This Horse from a Ditch

Go team!

It took a large group of rescuers to help a displaced horse get out of a ditch on Tuesday morning in Redland, Florida.

In what Florida’s 10 News described as a “remote section,” a horse somehow fell into a 4-feet deep brush-covered ditch and couldn’t find its way out.

Rescuers brought in tractor equipment and strong ropes to pull the animal to safety, the station said.

“Certainly a very heavy animal,” said the reporter on the scene, “just any equipment would not do.”

Countless Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials helped with the rescue which took about 45 minutes to complete.

“It was pulled from the ditch safely and appears to be doing very well,” the reporter said.