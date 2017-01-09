WATCH: Horse Finds a Way to Make Rubber Chickens Funny Again

Rubber chickens have kind of been played out in comedy circles … UNTIL NOW!

Kruzah the horse is breathing new life into this old gag. The magic he works is so subtle. There’s no flash or hot air, just the rapid breaths wheezing out of the floppy bird toy.

It seems like all this joke needed was a new species of executor. Give a human a rubber chicken and it might elicit a chuckle; give a horse a rubber chicken and it’s a laugh riot.

While you are giggling along with this horse, take a mental note to keep seeking out the little, silly things that make you happy. And the next time you are feeling down remember Kruzah and his favorite toy.