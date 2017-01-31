WATCH: That Moment a Koala and a Dog Become New Friends

What did the koala say to the canine? “G’day mate,” seems totally likely.

A YouTube video shows the moment a curious koala decides to pay a visit to an extremely chill Australian Kelpie. There’s a window separating the pair, but clearly both are eager to get to know each other better.

These two may not typically be animals you’d consider friends, but both maintain a mellow calm throughout their exchange before the koala obviously has some more exciting business to tend to, and walks off.

“The koala hung out with the dog for a while before heading off to a new tree,” the caption says. Somehow we believe these two will keep in touch.