WATCH: Group of Guide-Dogs-in-Training at Airport Is Everything Air Travel Should Be

Can this happen at every airport?

Approximately 35 puppies went to Oakland International Airport on Sunday in what must have been the most joyful air travel experience ever.

We couldn’t be there, so thankfully there’s video of the dogs — all guide-dogs-in-training from San Ramon Valley Guide Dogs — arriving at the California airport for a tutorial, of sorts.

“For a lot of dogs, it’s the first time being on a plane after they graduate (from the program),” club leader Gail Horn told the East Bay Times, who reported the story. “It can be frightening, and it can be a deal-breaker for some puppies.”

Watch the video as the puppies — accompanied by nearly 100 handlers — go through TSA security, walk the terminal and even go on a mock flight courtesy of Alaska Air (which must have been totally un-fur-gettable).

“The only thing we don’t do is take off,” Horn said. “For a lot of our puppies, that is the only experience they get before they are actual guide dogs.”