WATCH: Grieving Mother Cat and Orphaned Ginger Kitten Become 'Little Family'

Ember deserves more cuddles than ever this Mother’s Day.

The mama cat, who lost her own babies to a severe illness, stepped in to care for a single newborn kitten that made its way to the Atlanta Humane Society on Sunday — and thanks to her, the kitten has a future.

The single newborn kitten, now named Flame, was sick when he was brought to the humane society over the weekend — too little to survive on his own, he needed 24-hour care and an immediate foster home. One foster parent answered the call — despite being in the middle of an Atlanta Braves game — and she rushed to the shelter’s Mansell Campus in Alpharetta to tend to the needy little one.

With a grieving mother available and a single newborn in need, there was a way both could benefit.

“The quick-thinking Atlanta Humane Society staff thought to put the baby in with Ember and see what happened,” says Robyn Faintich, foster mom to both Ember and Flame. “It was an immediate bond. Ember started to groom Flame and Flame started to purr. They are absolutely bonded. They clearly needed each other.”

Ember immediately treated the kitten as her own, grooming him, cuddling him (see the adorable video above!) and, thankfully, letting him nurse. You might say the situation saved them both.

“Two lives were changed forever, just in time for Mother’s Day,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for the shelter, says in an email. “With Ember grieving the loss of her kittens and Flame with the loss of his mother, the two were destined to become their own little family.”

To help care for Ember and Flame, and more animals like them, visit the shelter’s website.