WATCH: Gold Medalist Leah Smith Meets Shelter Dog Named After Her

“Can I sit in your lap forever?”

That’s what we think Leah the dog was saying when she met Olympic gold and bronze medalist Leah Smith at the Western PA Humane Society in Pittsburgh on Thursday. “Adopt me?” might have been thrown in there too, just for good measure.

The athlete, who hails from Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and received a gold medal in Rio for the women’s 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay and a bronze medal for the 400-meter freestyle, had a special meet-and-greet with the 1-year-old American pit bull terrier who was named after her. The former stray will be available for adoption at the Humane Society on Saturday.

If Smith’s Instagram page serves as any indication, she’s a big fan of canines. Photos of her with dogs are scattered throughout her feed, two in particular who helped her stay Olympics fit.

“Fun little trail run with these pups,” says one photo’s caption.

Leah the dog, who wore some gold medals of her own on Thursday, sat happily in Smith’s lap, licking her fingers throughout the photo session.

