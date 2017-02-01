WATCH: Get a Sneak Peek at All the Cuteness in Store for the Kitten Bowl

Are you ready to snuggle?

The fourth annual Kitten Bowl on Hallmark Channel is just days away. On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5, dozens of adoptable kittens from North Shore Animal League America will paw out on the field and pass around the pigskin.

The big game will be hosted by committed cat lady Beth Stern with play-by-adorable-play announcements from New York Yankees announcer John Sterling and NBC Sports’ Mary Carillo. Plus, the star-studded Feline Football League will be keeping an eye on the action.

Sounds like a dream, right? Well you can enjoy this oasis of all things fluffy early, thanks to this sneak peek of the Kitten Bowl. If you want even more, Beth Stern stopped by to offer some insights on what you can expect during the full show.

SPOILER ALERT: Expect lots of kittens.