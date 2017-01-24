WATCH: Firefighters Rush to Save Piglets Caught in Russian Farm Fire

These little piggies are going “wee, wee, wee” all the way home thanks to the work of dedicated firemen.

According to The Associated Press, a fire broke out on a Siberian farm on Jan. 20, trapping close to 200 pigs. When the 26-person unit arrived, the barn’s roof was on fire, but this did not deter the rescuers from rushing into the blaze to save the animals.

Video footage of the heroic act shows the firefighters hustling out of the smoldering barn with armfuls of grateful little piglets. It took them four hours to extinguish the fire.

While some of the pigs suffered burns, most of the animals were saved from the barn without serious injury.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.