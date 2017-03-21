WATCH: Excited Dog Interrupts Ski Race, Takes Lead, Drops Out

It’s one of the most meteoric rise and fall stories in sports history.

Over the weekend, Quebec City hosted the World Cup of cross-country skiing. Among the competitors was one rogue racer who didn’t register.

In the midst of the race, a dog who sprang loose from its owner charged onto the course to join the leading pack of skiers. The talented canine contestant stuck around long enough to take the lead, but this first place hold was short lived.

After enjoying a moment at the front, the pup wished the other skiers well and dropped out of the race by hopping off the course.

Thankfully, the dog’s appearance in the competition didn’t affect any of the competitors, it just made the race announcers’ day.