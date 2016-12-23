WATCH: Every Hospital Should Have a Dog Who Walks Around in a Dress Like This

A few moments with this adorable pup, and you forget where you are, if just for a second.

That would be a hospital, which are typically somber/serious places — but not when you have a dog who walks around upright in a sweet holiday dress like a person.

“How do you even teach it to do that?” says the woman filming the video, who, like all of us, is in awe at this magnificent creature’s presence.

“Was visiting my Mom in the hospital the other day and this came walking by!!” camerawoman Anne Grantham wrote in the caption for the YouTube video, “So cute and creepy at the same time!! Lol”

The pup, complete with a bow in her hair, walks with purpose. Clearly, her job of bringing cheer in this hall is done, so she’s on her merry way.