WATCH: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Can’t Get Over These Adorable Puppies

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was working hard on the set of his recent Ford commercial, when he was interrupted.

The intruders were quickly forgiven for their lack of manners, when Johnson and the crew found out they were adorable French bulldog puppies.

Johnson, a dog lover and Frenchie owner, couldn’t help but press pause on his work and revel in the furry sweetness.

The cuties were brought in by Seven Bucks Digital Studios, the digital arm of the production company Johnson cofounded, as part of a special announcement.

For the next three months, Seven Bucks Digital Studios will donate its ad revenue to Best Friends Animal Society to help the animal organization find homes for every rescue pet and put an end to the euthanization of shelter animals.