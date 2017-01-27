WATCH: Duke Ellington the Therapy Cat Delivers Smiles to the ICU

You’ve seen crash carts at hospitals — but never one this cute.

Duke Ellington Morris the therapy cat rides around University of California’s San Francisco medical center in the sweetest cart around, and traditional supplies aren’t carried on board, just an endless supply of cuddles.

The hospital shared an adorable video of the tuxedo kitty on Facebook this week, and already it’s received upwards of 6 million views. The fur ball can be seen visiting critically ill patients and staff at the intense care unit, delivering lots of smiles along the way, without even leaving the cart.

A spokeswoman for the hospital tells PEOPLE that Duke has been regularly rolling down the halls there for the past two years.

“The patients do love having him come in and they always respond positively to it,” says Kristen Bole. “We know that service animals are really wonderful in reducing stress, anxiety, blood pressure and depression.”

Duke isn’t the only therapy animal on the job there, there are also two service dogs who bring cheer to their children’s hospital.