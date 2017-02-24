WATCH: Drone Captures Thrilling Close Call Between Shark and Surfer

Urban legend says that you swallow a certain number of spiders in your sleep.

While that is up for debate, this is not: If you are swimming in Australia’s waters there is a good chance a shark is somewhere nearby.

In New South Wales, Australia, the government has spent $16 million on the Shark Management Strategy. This is a proactive plan to cut down on the number of shark attacks without harming any sharks. Along with sonar detection, helicopter surveillance and net trails, this strategy also uses drones to capture and study the behavior of sharks near the country’s coastline.

A recent series of fly overs caught a variety of sea life on camera cruising the blue waters, including a curious juvenile shark. Around the 2:15 mark of this video of the most recently compiled footage, a shark cruises on to the screen following a surfer’s ride. After the surfer completes their run, the shark trains his attention on the wagging foot of another boarder, only to be diverted at the last moment. The surfer appears to be completely unaware of the close encounter they just experienced.

Makes you wonder how many animal experiences you have unknowingly been party to.