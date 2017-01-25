WATCH: Dog Successfully Predicts Every NFL Playoff Winner, Super Bowl Is Next

Will Tom Brady bring home the Vince Lombardi trophy once again? An Australian cattle dog named Yowie from Pittsburgh just might just have the answer to that question.

The pup’s owner, moviemaker Jeffrey Smee, says that his 10-year-old rescue dog has correctly predicted every winner of each NFL playoff game this season, and there’s photographic evidence on YouTube to prove it.

In the clips, Yowie stands on astroturf with two NFL team flags and bowls placed before her.

“On Jan. 3, 2017, Yowie released her first round of NFL playoff predictions,” says a message within the video, “and her predictions were 100 percent accurate.”

The dog eats Milk Bone treats out of the bowl of the NFL team that she has predicted to win and if what we see in the video is to be believed, she has picked each of them correctly. To watch all of the original prediction videos, click here.

Smee tells PEOPLE in an email that he came up with the idea when he learned of Paul the octopus from the Oberhausen Sea Life Aquarium, who made a name for himself predicting World Cup winners (he died in 2010).

“I thought ‘Hey, why not give this a try with Yowie,'” Smee says. “I figured the Super Bowl would be the best thing to try since it’s the biggest sports event around (at least in America).”

Yowie, as it turns out, isn’t well known for her psychic abilities. “She has no past experience predicting anything except storms and people coming to our front door, but I just figured, let’s give it a try and see how far we can go,” he says.

The dog’s Super Bowl prediction — which will feature a new dog treat in each bowl — will be posted on YouTube on Jan. 31.

Super Bowl LI airs Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. on FOX.