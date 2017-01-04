WATCH: Dog Has Simple Solution to Stop Your Snoring Habit for Good

If you’re trying to stop a pesky snoring habit, then look no further than yourself.

You don’t needs masks, pills or mattresses to bring an end to the relationship-testing rumbling that emanates from your mouth at night. All you need to do is look inside yourself … and then record what you find.

As one helpful dog owner shows us in this clip, sometimes it is not best to let sleeping dogs lie. If you have a loved one (pets included) that snores, try playing back their snores the next time they start sawing wood.

It worked for this self-aware dog, perhaps it will work on you or a snorer you know. If not, at least you have an embarrassing video to use for future blackmail.