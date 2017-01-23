WATCH: Dog Chained Up in Backyard Free After 15 Years

It’s a whole new world for a Suffolk County, New York, senior dog who was chained to his doghouse outside for the past 15 years.

Animal rescue group Guardians of Rescue got a call about the down-trodden pup, who had spent his entire life outside, even enduring harsh winters with little attention from his owners.

“We received a call about a dog in need of a dog house,” stated Robert Misseri, founder and president of Guardians of Rescue (GOR). “But when we got there, it was even worse than that. That’s when we discovered the poor dog had spent his whole life attached to a heavy chain. We knew then and there that we had to do something to make a difference in that dog’s life, and so we did.”

The rescue group spoke to the dog’s owner, who agreed to surrender the pup. Now in the care of Guardians of Rescue, the group’s first act was to free the pooch of his chains. After his jail break, the dog, now named Bear, was loaded into a car and taken to an animal spa to receive some well-deserved pampering and medical care.

Guardians of Rescue ultimately plan to find a forever home for Bear, somewhere he can live out the rest of his days spoiled with affection, but until then the group plans to help the canine experience some of the things he has missed. On the docket is veggie burger feasts, swimming lessons, car rides, dog parks and much more.

While it was Guardians of Rescue who went and freed Bear, the group wants everyone to know it is concerned animal lovers who truly gave the dog a new lease on life.

“Our mission is to help rescue as many animals as we can, but we can’t do it without the help of the community,” added Misseri. “One phone call from someone in the community set the wheels in motion that have changed Bear’s life. That’s a true success story and why we exist.”

To learn more about the group and its work, tune in to The Guardians on Animal Planet every Saturday at 10 p.m. EST.