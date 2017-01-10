WATCH: Dog and Owner Set Guinness World Record for Jumping Rope

We think unlimited treats on the couch are definitely in order.

A dog named Purin from Japan now holds three Guinness World Record titles, the most recent being the “Most Skips by a Dog and a Person in One Minute” (with a single rope!).

According to this YouTube video of their paw-some achievement, the 11-year-old beagle and her owner Makoto Kumagai first set the record for the most skips with a single rope back in May 2016, with a total of 51 jumps, now they’ve beaten their own record with a whopping 58 skips.

The talented pooch began blazing record-breaking trails in 2015 when as a goalie, she caught the most balls in one minute with her own two paws, making 14 successful catches.

Amazingly, in March 2016, Purin also nabbed the record for the “Fastest 10m Traveled on a Ball by a Dog” with a time of 10.39 seconds (she set the earlier record of 11.9 seconds, too).

In a post on her Facebook page on Jan. 6, Purin had a few words of appreciation for her more than 10,000 Facebook followers. “We are very grateful to Guinness World Records and everyone who supported us! So we did it! Very happy!!”