Wild Animals

WATCH: Confident Lynx Reminds Skiers He Owns the Mountain

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

Sure, humans have covered mountains in chalets, ski lift and slaloms, but animals still own the wild.

One lynx in Colorado decided human beings needed a humbling reminder of who really owns the peaks. The big cat was also having a great fur day and probably wanted to show off his stunning coat, too.

According to The Telegraph, this lynx sauntered on to the ski slopes of the Purgatory Resort in Colorado. The usually elusive animal was captured on film by one skier, calmly walking amongst fellow snow lovers.

The video was later uploaded to Facebook, where it has received more than 690,000 views. Message received.

