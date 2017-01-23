WATCH: Class Photo of 23 Giant Panda Cubs Is a Squirmy Practice in Patience

Squad causing trouble at the anual class picture 😂#2016cubs A video posted by Panda Vibes (@panda_vibes) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:11am PST

Twenty-three roly-poly pandas cubs sounds like a dream come true, unless you are trying to get them all to do the same thing at once.

In celebration of the Chinese New Year, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China, decided to put together a class photo of 23 giant panda cubs in its care. Well, it tried to.

Just like any baby, these fuzzy bundles aren’t big on sitting still and posing for the camera. Instead of one perfect picture, the base ended up with a series of photos and a video showing that pandas just want to play, which is perfect in its own way.

Take a break from the day to watch these little guys wiggle around. You won’t regret it.