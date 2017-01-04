WATCH: Carrie Underwood’s Dog Ace Fights Paralysis with Water Therapy

It’s been almost seven years since Carrie Underwood’s pup Ace walked down the aisle at her wedding to Mike Fisher, and now the dog’s got a different kind of spring in his step.

The singer shared on Instagram on Tuesday that the canine suffered a herniated disk before Christmas and is working his way back to perfect health with hydrotherapy.

“He was completely paralyzed in his back end for a couple of days and, with rest, soon got mobility back in his right side,” she wrote with a video of the pup walking tall in a water tank. “His left side is slowly getting better but we have a long way to go.”

In the clip, Underwood can be heard cheering on her beloved rat terrier — who has a sibling in Underwood’s other pup Penny — by saying “Good job!” and “You’re moving it!”

Both dogs have been stars on her Instagram page for years and with this post getting over a million views in just a few hours, “megastar” might be a better adjective to describe Ace.

“He’s taking his physical therapy like a champ!” the proud dog mom wrote. “And, of course, this is too adorable not to post!”