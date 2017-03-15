WATCH: Body-Sledding Dog Knows How to (Literally) Embrace the Snow

He may not look like it at first, but Truckee the Lake Tahoe search-and-rescue dog is a Transformer.

At a moment’s notice he can switch from heroic dog to aerodynamic sled.

Footage of Truckee going through this rapid metamorphosis was recently captured on camera.

In the rare footage, we see the dog go from standing on all fours and then, in the flashiest of flashes, he hits the snow with astounding precision, sliding away into the white expanse of the California mountains.

While some of us are not as sleek as Truckee, watching him work is a reminder that there’s nothing wrong with embracing a little mid-March snowfall.