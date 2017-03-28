WATCH: Atlanta Panda Twins Continue to Be Too Precious for Words

Ya Lun and Xi Lun are unstoppable; this pair just keeps dropping hit, after hit, after hit.

They don’t even try. Just train a camera on this duo and you are bound to get deeply adorable, fluffy gold. You don’t need any words to experience all the cuteness that the Zoo Atlanta panda twins have to offer, but in case you want some background on this smash hit of sweetness, here you go:

Ya Lun and Xi Lun, who will be 7 months old on April 3, were recently treated to their first outdoor playdate. On March 27, the cubs were introduced to their outside habitat in front of zoo guests for the first time, and they loved it. Ya Lun, the more adventuresome of the two, immediately started sniffing and stumbling around. Xi Lun preferred to take in everything from afar at first.

Outside time is great for panda cubs, and good for people too. This playdate marks the first time zoo visitors could see the pandas outside, which means Lun twin lovers can expect to see a lot more of the pair.

From Coinage: The Cost of Beauty and the Beast‘s Wedding Registry