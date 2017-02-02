WATCH: Atlanta Panda Cubs Pumped for Falcons Super Bowl

The Super Bowl has become such an event that even the animal kingdom is placing bets.

Overwhelmed by bias, two panda cubs who live at Zoo Atlanta, Ya Lun and Xi Lun, are rooting for the Falcons to win.

To show off their spirit, the 5-month-old twins recently tackled each other for possession of an Atlanta Falcons football.

Hey, NFL, if you are looking to draft outside of college grads, these bears have promise … as cheerleaders.

This video is the newest theoretical float on the parade of cute these twins have embarked upon since their birth in September.

Yan Lun and Xi Lun are now out and about in their habitat, which means Zoo Atlanta visitors have a chance of spying the pair in action.