WATCH: Arson Dog that Couple Fostered Serves as Ring Bearer at Their Wedding

When it comes to something borrowed on your wedding day, this is tough to beat.

Maddy Erba and Al Heritier wed on Saturday in Michigan and recruited their former foster dog, Daisy, who served as ring bearer.

According to the Detroit Free Press, who reported the story and obtained video of Daisy walking down the isle, the bride and groom fostered Daisy for a year while they were dating, through the organization Paws With a Cause for the State Farm Arson Dog Program.

The pup, who now works for the Westchester County Police Department, the story said, flew to Michigan for the nuptials with her partner, Detective John Peters — but not before getting a thorough bath and nail trim, according to her Facebook page.

“Daisy the arson dog has many credits to her name, including finding evidence of arson in multiple investigations and even helping to solve a homicide,” said a message on the police department’s Facebook page. “Today she added a new credit to her resume: ring bearer at a wedding.”

Husband and wife, who are now on their honeymoon, couldn’t be happier with how everything played out on their special day, especially the appearance by the pooch.

“Thank you to everyone who came to our wedding to make it truly spectacular,” Erba shared on Facebook. “We are so grateful for all our friends and family for supporting us and loving us. Thanks for being merry and dancing all night long!!!”

“We want to give a special shout out to Detective Peters, State Farm, and Daisy for helping make our dream come true, Erba added. “We love all of you so much!”

Angie Harrier, a spokeswoman for State Farm, said in an email to PEOPLE that the couple was an integral part of their arson dog program (which has put more than 380 dogs and their partners to work in 45 states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces).

“We could not have this program without the puppy raisers like them who raise the incredible dogs that we have in our arson dog program,” she said. “They are part of this program as much as the arson dog handlers are.”